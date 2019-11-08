|
|
Chad E. Carlson, 48, of Quincy, passed away at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Quincy. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Pastor Brett Beauchamp will officiate. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the funeral home. Chad was born Jan. 30, 1971, in Jerseyville, Ill., to Roger R. and Sally D. Beauchamp Carlson. Survivors include his father; one brother, Lance B. Carlson (Robin) of Ewing, Mo.; five nieces and nephews, Zach, Brianne, Natalie, Marcus and Whitney; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews, Adelynn, Paislee, Owen, Lucy, Brenlea, Maleah, Macelti, Mya, Memphis and Myles. Chad was preceded in death by his mother; one sister, Peggy D. Carlson; and one nephew, Anthony Carlson. Chad graduated from Quincy High School and later went on to attend Quincy College. Professionally, Chad worked in parts and inventory management at Quincy Tractor. He had previously worked at Walmart for 20 years. Chad loved to hunt, fish and do anything outdoors. He especially enjoyed trout fishing at Bennett Spring in Missouri with his nephew and family. Chad was involved in Ducks Unlimited, Whitetails Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, and the National Rifle Association. He also enjoyed attending the Daytona 500 with his family. Following the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, Fighting Illini, and basketball and football teams were a few of Chad's other favorite things. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen's Association. Pallbearers will be Donny Watson, Marcus Ayers, Myles Reardon, Zach Carlson, Lance Carlson and George Kiefer. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019