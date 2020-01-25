|
|
Chad E. Selby, 43, of Holly Hill, Fla., formerly of Quincy, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, after his valiant battle against brain cancer at Halifax Hospice Care Center in Ormond Beach, Fla.
Chad was born June 11, 1976, to Clair "Skip" Selby and Linda Hoody in Hannibal, Mo.
After graduating from Quincy Senior High School in 1994, Chad went on to pursue his interests in computers, electronics and mechanics. He also enjoyed his many hobbies, which included pool league and car clubs.
In 1996, Chad married Michelle Baehr (who later married Bob Lange, with whom she had a son, Benjamin, 12). Chad and Michelle had three children, Zachary, 24, Shady (Steven), 22, and Tristin, 17. In March 2019, he welcomed his first grandchild, Ivy Calef, now 10 months old. On New Year's of 2016, Chad started a relationship with Kelly Shearrow, 36, and they lived happily together until his passing. She survives.
Chad was known for his big heart and goofy sense of humor.
Other survivors include his father, Clair "Skip" Selby; stepmother, Barbara Selby; sister, Lori (Brian) Niemiec of Florida; brother, Scott (Nicole) Selby of Michigan; stepbrothers, Dean (Gin) Davis and Robert Ellison; stepsister, Ginny (David) McConnell; uncle, Larry (Sherri) Long (godparents); and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents; and mother, Linda (Hoody) Ford.
The family will be holding a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for prayers and privacy at this time.
Donations may be made to the in his name.
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020