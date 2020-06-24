|
Mrs. Charlene Baker, 83, of Canton, Mo., passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Lewis County Nursing Home. She was born Sept. 22, 1936, in Shelbina, a daughter of Charles and Pauline Richardson Shaw. She married Charles Lee Baker on Nov. 14, 1953. He passed away Sept. 6, 2004. Charlene was a longtime member of Immanuel United Methodist Church and its UMW of Canton, where she also was a former lay leader and a lay speaker for the Mark Twain District. She loved her church family and friends and enjoyed helping plan church dinners. She was a homemaker, caregiver and served 16 years at Lewis County Nursing Home as dietitian. She loved spending time with family and friends, and cooking them meals every chance she got. Charlene enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, gardening and caring for her flowers. She was a collector and a huge fan of Elvis Presley. For many years she was a big fan of her children and grandchildren's softball games, baseball games, dance recitals or whatever they were involved in. She also was president and treasurer of UMW, a member of the Red Hats, and Eagles Auxiliary. Survivors include her daughter, Cindy (David) Lewis of Canton; four sons, Mark Baker and friend Stephanie Munzlinger of Canton, Steve (Carol Frost) Baker of Quincy, Darin (Lynn) Baker of Canton, and Kevin (Jennifer) Baker of Wildwood; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Baker of Canton; grandchildren, Troy (Tiffanie) Baker, Lacey (Travis) Lillard, Carrie Baker and friend Jared Lewis, Scott (Jessica) Gorrell, Nathan Lewis, Craig Baker and friend Ashleigh Otts, LeAnn (Kevin) Thompson, Shelbie Baker, Ethen Baker and friend Kaytlyn Harpole, Addison Baker, Dalton Baker, Elle Baker, Casey Baker and Lauren Baker; great-grandchildren, Remington, Colten, Alyssa and Beretta, Lincoln and Hudson Lillard, and Layni Jo and Lorelai, and Collin (Hannah) Baker; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Charles Lee Baker, she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Shaw and Pauline Weatherby; stepfather, Jack Weatherby; and son, Gary Baker. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Davis Funeral Home in Canton, with the Revs. Dawn Gerard and Paul Smith officiating. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. The family suggests memorials to Canton Community Athletic Association or Immanuel United Methodist Church in Canton. Online condolences may be made at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 24 to June 26, 2020