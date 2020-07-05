|
Charles Alfred "Chuck" Wheeler, 71, of Quincy, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Chuck was born April 28, 1949, in Quincy, a son of Charlie and Rosella (Lawrence) Wheeler. He married Danya Badamo at St. Boniface Catholic Church on June 7, 1969, and she survives. Chuck had retired after working at Gardner Denver for 41 years. He was a 1967 graduate of Christian Brothers High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduation and was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, N.C. Chuck was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. Chuck was a sportsman who played golf, slow-pitch softball and volleyball and was a faithful Chicago Bears fan. He was the first men's volleyball coach at Quincy College and was named "Coach of the Year" in 1987. A talented woodworker and fixer of things, Chuck was known as the Handyman of Oak Street. These skills made him a regular at his favorite stores, Ace Hardware and Lowe's. Among his much-loved things were his 40-year plus group of friends that called themselves GAFO, cherry Coke, playing cribbage and doing crossword puzzles. In addition to his wife Danya, survivors include his children, Kristin (Todd) Eyler, Erin (Bryan) Dusch and Jennifer (Joseph) Brown, all of Quincy, and Charles (Amber) Wheeler of Little Rock, Ark.; grandchildren, Lucas, Elise and Emma, Darian, Jacob, Allison and Abbie, Lydia, Abby, Dylan and Odin, and Charles John; brothers and sisters, Roseann Gosnell and Ray (Linda) Wheeler, all of Quincy, and Randy (Melody) Wheeler of Barry, Ill.; numerous nieces and nephews; and two beloved dogs, Duke and Ritz. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Bill Wheeler and twins Duane and David Wheeler, who died in infancy; a sister, Carolyn Karman; and two nephews. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 37 and Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Louis Children's Hospital Heart Center or St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 5 to July 7, 2020