Barry, Ill. -- Charles Bradley "Brad" Blackorby, 62, of Kent, Wash., formerly of Barry, Ill., passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in his home. He was born March 31, 1957, in Jacksonville, Ark., to Charles F. and Annabel (Reel) Blackorby. His mother survives in Barry. In addition to his mother, he is also survived by one son, Michael Blackorby; wife Tonya, of Quincy; one daughter, Tanya Cook (partner Renee) of Mississippi; one grandson, Wyatt Blackorby, of Quincy; two granddaughters, Natalie and Haily Blackorby of Quincy; two brothers, Marc Blackorby (wife Jeannie) of St. Louis, and Dan Blackorby (wife Holly) of Bloomington, Ill., and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; one sister, Kathleen Ann Ross; and a niece, Christina A. Blackorby. Brad graduated from Wyoming Tech as a diesel mechanic. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Brad was a true country boy at heart. He was an over-the-road trucker for several years. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry. Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Memorials are suggested to Pike County Animal Shelter or Barry Fire Department. Online condolences can be sent to kirganfh.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019