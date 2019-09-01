|
Charles Clayton "Clay" Doan, 65, of Lone Oak, Texas, died Aug. 15, 2019, unexpectedly at his home. Clay was born Dec. 19, 1953, in Murphysboro, Ill., a son of Charles C. and Mary Lou Doan. Clay was a 1973 graduate of Quincy High School. After graduation, Clay worked for Riverside Coal and Oil Co. He then studied law enforcement at John Wood Community College and joined the Adams County Sheriff's Department at the age of 23. He received additional training at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute and at the time of his retirement in 2004, Clay was a deputy sheriff. Clay was blessed to have lived his dream for 15 years on his ranch in Texas after retirement. Springtime provided an opportunity to photograph the beautiful wildflowers that bloomed all around. Clay raised goats on his ranch, with his great Pyrenees dog, Badger, who helped keep the goats safe from the coyotes and mountain lions. His indoor cat, Mickey, along with Badger, will miss Clay's company. He loved riding his horses and shared his love of horses with his nieces. Clay excelled at cowboy mounted-shooting competitions and was a member of the Hawk Gun Club in Winnsboro, Texas, where he also taught firearm safety. He was a savvy marksman and competed in many shooting competitions. Clay enjoyed hunting, fishing and ice fishing. He also was an avid metal detector enthusiast and mushroom hunter. He attended many rodeos, PBR bull riding, and stock car racing. He enjoyed traveling and had planned a trip to try his hand at gold prospecting in Arizona this fall. Clay was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and Dallas Cowboys football fan. Mr. Doan attended two churches: Bull Creek Cowboy Church in Lone Oak, and County Line Baptist Church in Miller Grove, Texas. Survivors include his father, Charles C. "Charlie" Doan; a sister, Janet Green, and her husband, Rob; a brother, Jeffrey Doan; a sister, Beverly Helkey, and her husband, Steve; nieces, Whitney Giesing and husband Eric, and daughter Nora, Natalie Schwartz and husband Travis, and Hope Rossmiller. Clay was loved dearly by his family. Mr. Doan was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Doan. The family wishes to thank Clay's closest friends for their support and unconditional love during Clay's challenges over the last few months. Honorary pallbearers will be closest friends Sharon Crossett of LaGrange, Mo., Chris Hornberger, Troy Hamilton and Tommy Boyer, all from Lone Oak, Texas, Doug Grantham of Winnsboro, Texas, Jeff Timmerwilke of Las Vegas, Nev., and Gary Viar and Gerry Pickle of Quincy. Clay was respected by all who had the pleasure to know him, and his sense of humor will be missed. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the County Line Baptist Church in Miller Grove, Texas, in care of Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019