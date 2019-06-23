Charles David Pellman, 83, of Quincy, died at 11:45 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Sunset Home. Charles was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Quincy, a son of Alfred and Elsie Pellman. He married Ruth Ann Pfaffe. Charles later married Ruth Ann Carolan Padavic. She preceded him in death. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1954. Charles was a farmer for over 30 years, then was part of a National car rental franchise in Quincy from 1976 until 1991. He was a member of the Ansar Shrine, Quincy Shrine Club, and the Belgian Hitch. Charles was an avid car lover. His favorite car was a 1956 Mercury Montclair. Charles is survived by a son, Michael David "Dave" (Carol) Pellman of Quincy; a daughter, Amy L. (Tom) Killday of Quincy; three grandsons, Wade (Katie) Pellman of Quincy, Sam Killday of Quincy and Jake Killday of St. Louis; and a great-grandson, Hayes Pellman. Including his wife, Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Grant Pellman. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Martin Eden officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Sunset Home Alzheimer's Unit or . Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 23 to June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary