Mr. Charles David Woodworth, 85, of Quincy, died at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. He was born Nov. 15, 1933, in Ewing, Mo., the son of Virgil and Elsie Decker Woodworth. He married Judith Elaine Shores on Oct. 4, 1963, at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. She passed away Dec. 26, 2004. Mr. Woodworth served in the U.S. Army for 26 years. He was in the branch of the special forces as a Green Beret. Charles also taught school in Lewistown, Mo. for two years. He loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed coming up with fun games to play at Christmas, when everyone was together. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Canton, Mo. Survivors include his sons, Rick Spurgeon and his wife, Angela, Dave Woodworth and his wife, Cynthia, and Joe Woodworth and his wife, Christina, all of Canton; one daughter, Cindy Creameans of Hannibal; two sisters, Gerry (Donald) Dehner of Hannibal and Norma (Fred) Taylor of Bull Shoals, Ark.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Woodworth; one daughter, Lisa Downs; his parents; one brother, Robert; and two sisters, Lola and Mary. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Davis Funeral Home in Canton with Sherry McDaniel officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019