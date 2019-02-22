Charles E. "Charlie" Roan, 80, of 1919 Madison, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born June 15, 1938, in Quincy to Robert and Kathryn (Steward) Roan. He married Connie Klauser on Sept. 10, 1966. She survives. Charlie spent his early years in Tioga, where he attended both Unity and Warsaw High School. He graduated from Warsaw High School in 1957. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. During this tour of duty, he served abroad in France and Germany. Upon his release from active duty military service, he enrolled and graduated from David Rankin Technical College in St. Louis, with an emphasis in carpentry. Always crafty with his hands, Charlie spent 38 years as a union carpenter. During his time as a carpenter, he personally assisted in the construction of multiple buildings and homes that are used in the community to this day. Charlie and his wife, Connie, were active members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Quincy. Charlie also was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Charlie had real passion for the outdoors. He loved nature, wildlife, and he really enjoyed spending time on the river. He enjoyed hunting many types of animals, but he especially loved the excitement and camaraderie that was associated with waterfowl hunting. Always an athlete and community supporter, Charlie had been a Quincy Blue Devil and Quincy Notre Dame basketball season ticket holder since the 1960s. He also played in various softball leagues in his younger years. He enjoyed his garden and tending to his prized tomato plants. On a summer afternoon, you could often find Charlie kicked back, watching his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed playing golf weekly. He spent a considerable amount of his time woodworking and crafting things for others. He was an active member of the Mississippi Valley Hunter's and Fisherman's Association, and Twin Oaks Boat Club. He served as both a volunteer boater and veteran in the annual Fishing for Freedom event in Quincy for the last five years. Charlie especially enjoyed spending time outdoors with his grandchildren. He truly enjoyed watching them play soccer, baseball, basketball and gymnastics. He could always be counted on to lend a helping hand to a friend or neighbor. He always took the time to teach and share his knowledge with those around him. He had a witty personality and an incredible sense of humor. His ability to connect with the people he came in contact with was beyond comparison. In addition to his wife Connie, survivors include three children, Lori Brush and her husband, Gregory, of Olympia Fields, Angela Winking and her husband, Corey, of Quincy and Jessica Fuller and her husband, Cisco, also of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Simon Brush, Stella Brush, Ava Winking, Lila Winking, Sylvia Winking, Kathryn Fuller and Benjamin Fuller; two siblings, Carol Schmidt and her husband, Wesley, and Merle Roan; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Scott Roan; and siblings, Robert Roan and Betty Guthrie, along with her husband, Darrell. SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, and at 10 a.m. Monday at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial with full military funeral honors by members of 310th Transportation Co. (Quincy), Illinois National Guard (Macomb), U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, 1st Army (Rock Island Arsenal), American Legion Post 37 will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Quincy Catholic Charities or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary