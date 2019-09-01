Home

Charles Edmond Whitaker Obituary
Charles Edmond Whitaker, 78, of Quincy, passed away at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

He was born Sept. 29, 1940, in Quincy. Charles was the son of Cyrus Zeak and Ruth Olive Rogers Whitaker. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Calhoun on June 15, 1963, in Monroe City, Mo.

Mr. Whitaker was a local union truck driver. Charles enjoyed volunteering at Eagles and especially liked when they had music. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to dance and spend time with his kids, grandkids and his wife, Betty Lou.

Survivors include two sons, Rusty Whitaker (Tana Logue) and Randy Whitaker (Mistina Humphrey Brunier) of Quincy; a daughter, Renee Whitaker of Quincy; grandchildren, Kelsey, Ivy, Sabrina, Grayson, Harlie, Taeja, Ariel, Jayce, Rayne, Talon, Amyra, Janae and Logan; a brother, Donnie Whitaker; three sisters, Joyce Allensworth of Pittsfield, Ill., and Katherine Crabbil and Barb McEwen.

Mr. Whitaker was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rhonda Kay; a grandson, Timothy; and a stepsister, Norma Jean Harris.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Dennis officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, and Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
