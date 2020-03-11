|
|
Charles Edward Rigg, 81, of Mount Sterling, passed away at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Charles was born Aug. 10, 1938, in Brown County, the son of George and Blanche Friday Rigg. He married Martha Marie Tongate on Nov. 29, 1963, at the Baptist Church in Mount Sterling, and she survives. Charles was a graduate of Brown County High School with the Class of 1956. He then served four years in the U.S. Army Reserves. Charles retired from National Starch and Chemical Co. in Meredosia after 40 years of service. Charles and Marie lived on a small farm and raised hogs and cows. In Charles' final years he enjoyed driving the four-wheeler around the farm and sitting in his big chair looking out of the window overlooking the pond and main road watching his neighbors go by. He also enjoyed his two sons and three grandkids. They were Charles' and Marie's blessings. In addition to his wife, Marie Rigg, of Mount Sterling, survivors include two sons, Jarrod Rigg (Beth) of Fort Madison, Iowa, and Derek Rigg (Gabrielle) of Mount Sterling; three grandchildren, Ashton Rigg of Bluffs, and Reese and Ella Rigg, both of Mount Sterling; brother-in-law, Keith Shores of Neponset; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Regenia and Del Barnes of Quincy; and several special nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Wilber Rigg; grandparents, Steve and Pearl Rigg; and sister-in-law, Tenia Shores. Cremation will be accorded, and a memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling. Burial of the cremated remains will follow in Hersman Cemetery south of Mount Sterling. A military service will be conducted graveside by Mount Sterling American Legion Post 374. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hersman Cemetery Association or the Crossing Church in Mount Sterling. Condolences may be expressed online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020