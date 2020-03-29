Home

Kirgan Funeral Home
940 Greene Street
Barry, IL 62312
(217) 335-2214
Charles Edwin "Ed" Venicombe


1940 - 2020
Charles Edwin "Ed" Venicombe Obituary
Mr. Charles Edwin "Ed" Venicombe, 79, of the Illinois Veterans Home, formerly of Barry, passed away at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at at the home.

He was born Sept. 8, 1940, in Barry, to Leonard and Wilmetta "Billie" Phillips Venicombe. They preceded him in death.

Ed served in the U.S. Navy and worked in Barry as a barber for several years. He later worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation for 25 years, retiring in 2001.

He loved the Barry community and was mayor for many years. He was very politically active. He was a die-hard Cardinals fan and bonafide Cub hater. He enjoyed going to spring training and lived in Florida for a few years after his retirement. But his true home was Illinois, and he returned to his lifelong friends and childhood buddies.

There will be no visitation.

A private celebration of Ed's life will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Barry Apple Festival.

Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at kirganfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
