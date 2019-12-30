|
QUINCY -- Charles G. "Charlie" Cowan, 89, of Quincy, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 12:40 a.m. at Blessing Hospital. Charlie was born June 11, 1930, in Omaha, Nebr., a son of Kyle and Lillian Jones Cowan. He married JoAnne Gray on Oct. 26, 1956, in Humansville, Mo. She preceded him in death on April 1, 2010. Charlie graduated from Humansville High School in Humansville, Mo. He served in the United States Navy as a medic and was stationed in the Pacific during the Korean War. He attended the University of Kansas and graduated from Central Missouri State University. Charlie had a 40 year career at Abbott Laboratories as a pharmaceutical sales representative. Charlie was an aviator and flying was his passion. Besides owning two airplanes, he would work on building airplanes in his spare time. Charlie was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in Quincy and enjoyed taking people up in the air to experience the wonder of flying. Charlie attended Madison Park Christian Church. He was a member of Bodley Lodge #1, A.F. & A.M. Charlie was honored to have visited Washington D.C. as a participant with the Great River Honor Flight. Survivors include three children, Judy Taylor and Justin Cowan, both of Quincy, and Pamela (Butch) Thornton of New Port Richey, Fla.; five grandchildren, Tara Kenyon, Benjamin Taylor, Anna (Chad) Kruthoff, and Avery and Katie Cowan; four great-grandchildren, Tyler (Stephanie) Warchol, Landon Kenyon, and Jonathan and Barrett Taylor; and one great-great-grandchild, Samuel Warchol. In addition to his wife, JoAnn, Charlie was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, beginning with Masonic Service conducted by Bodley Lodge #1, A.F. & A.M. and followed by a funeral service with Rev. Chuck Sackett officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #37. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to or Great River Honor Flight. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020