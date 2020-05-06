Home

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Graceland Cemetery
Charles H. "Chuck" Buehler


1955 - 2020
Charles H. "Chuck" Buehler Obituary
Charles H. "Chuck" Buehler, 64, of Quincy, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home.

A private graveside service will be held in Graceland Cemetery in Quincy, with Pastor Terry Henry officiating.

Chuck was born Dec. 8, 1955, in Quincy to Willis "Bill" and Carlene Danhaus Buehler.

Survivors include two sons, Brandon Buehler (Ashley) of Quincy and Shawn Buehler (Kristen) of Quincy; six grandchildren, Lauren, Landen, Addison, Aubrie, Hunter and Michael, plus one on the way; two brothers, Terry Buehler (Gloria) of Quincy and Ron Buehler (Lindsay) of Fowler; and several nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents.

Chuck was self-employed as a contractor for many years, during which time he built and remodeled dozens of homes in Quincy. He was an architect and created his own blueprints for the houses he contracted. He also owned and managed Tri-State Garage Doors and Tri-State Fencing, as well as a variety of housing locations. In addition, he served as the 1993 Levee Commissioner on the Illinois side.

Chuck was an avid slot machine and coin-op collector. He loved duck hunting and was involved with Ducks for the Future. Mushroom hunting and the St. Louis Cardinals were a couple of his other favorites. Chuck was a man of endless knowledge who cherished his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Chuck was a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ in Quincy.

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.

Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 6 to May 8, 2020
