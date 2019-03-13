QUINCY-- Charles J. "Chuck" Carlson, 88, of Quincy, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 20, 1930, in Torrington, Conn., to Carl and Lillian (Pont) Carlson. He married Jeanette A. Novajasky on Nov. 28, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Torrington. She survives. Charlie and Jeanette retired to Bevard, N.C., for several years, spent time in Florida and then ended up moving closer to family in Quincy. Charlie retired in 1992 from Seitz Corp. in Torrington after working as personnel director in the human relations department. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the aircraft carrier USS Bataan CVL-29. He was a charter member of the Torrington Elks Lodge 372. Charlie was a volunteer firefighter for many years and later became chief of the Burrville Volunteer Fire Department in Torrington. He was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy and served as a Eucharistic minister. Chuck was a wonderful, caring father who would do anything for his children, and his family was very important to him. He was an avid deer hunter in Connecticut and Vermont, but he also enjoyed hiking and gardening. In addition to his wife, Jeanette, survivors include five children, Bruce Carlson of Newark, Vt., Brian Carlson of Arlington, Texas, Linda (Bryant) Burke of Quincy, Laurie Carlson and Carol Carey, both of Torrington; six grandchildren, Sarah, Keith, Amanda, Trevor, Samantha and Jeffrey; three great-grandchildren, Niajasia, Manuel and Ella Jean; a great-great-granddaughter, Ayrius; a great-granddaughter arriving in April; a sister, Dorthea Salter of Florida; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Carlson; a sister, Irene Carlson; and a grandson, Ryan Burke. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Nepaug Cemetery in New Hartford, Conn. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. MEMORIALS: Blessing Cancer Center or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary