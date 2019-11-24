|
Charles J. Post, 48, of Washington, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Charles was born Feb. 8, 1971, in St. Louis to Marianne (nee Schulze) and the late John R. Post, MD. Survivors include three children, Alex Post (Chasity Clark), Lauren Post and Claire Post, all of Quincy, Ill.; his mother, Marianne Schwane of Washington, Mo.; eight siblings, John (Roseanne) Post of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Joe (Kim) Post of Charlotte, N.C., Mark (Loren) Post of Dallas, Texas, Lisa (Ed) Madenjan of Lake Jackson, Texas, Kim Schwane of Springfield, Mo., Mimi (Lee) Dolan of Breckenridge, Colo., Bob Post of Villa Ridge, Mo., and Gina Vanek of Washington, Mo.; and aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John R. Post, MD; stepfather, Richard "Dick" Schwane; nephew, John "Jack" Post; and his grandparents. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington, Mo. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations are appreciated to a fund for his children's education (please make checks payable to Alex Post) or Masses. Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home in Washington, Mo., is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at miller.wolfefuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
