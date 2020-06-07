|
|
Charles Jay "Chuck" Hull, 71, of Payson, passed away at 5:41 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Chuck was born March 29, 1949, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Victor Robert and Mary E. Brannick Hull. He married Janice Roach on Sept. 29, 1969, in Hannibal, Mo. She survives. Chuck owned and operated Hull Autobody in Quincy for more than 40 years. Chuck enjoyed fishing and rebuilding cars. He and Janice loved camping in their fifth-wheel camper, and they enjoyed riding his Gold Wing trike. In addition to his wife, Chuck survivors include his mother, Mary; one daughter, Nicole Zeek (Chris) of Chicago; two grandchildren, Catlin and Brenner Zeek; and three brothers, Gary Hull (Rosalyn) of Memphis, Tenn., Terry Hull (Diane) of Hannibal and Dan Hull of Quincy. Chuck was preceded in death by his father; two sisters, Karen Meyer and Sherry Laws; and one brother, Bobby Hull. There will be no services. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 7 to June 9, 2020