Charles L. "Leroy" Kurtz, 82, of Griggsville, passed away Monday morning April 27, 2020, in Quincy. He was born April 8, 1938, in Barry. He graduated from Perry High School and entered the U.S. Air Force. He married Patricia A. Stauffer on Oct. 7, 1966, in Pittsfield, and she survives at home. Other survivors include his daughters, Kandis (Dickie) Connour of Griggsville and Charlotte Couch of Quincy; his grandson, Shane Dixon of Springfield; a sister, Mary Kemper of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Delbert and Mary Lena Radefeld Deeder; and a daughter, Dena Taylor. Leroy worked for National Starch for 38 years, he also worked at the same time for Thompson Grocery in Perry for as many years. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local. He loved his family and his community. A private family service is planned, with burial in Griggsville Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Griggsville Cemetery. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Griggsville is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at airsman-hires.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020