Charles Luke "Charlie" Moss, 88, of Quincy, died at 5:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. Charlie was born March 2, 1931, at home in Shelby County, Mo., a son of James and Ethel Baker Moss. He married Lois Ann Gabel on June 22, 1952, in Quincy. She preceded him in death July 17, 2011. Charlie served in the U.S. Army at Fort Lawton, Wash., until he was honorably discharged after two years. In 2013 Charlie took a trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in an Honor Flight. Charlie had worked as a welder and as a machinist at several different companies, including Motorola, Knapheide and Titan Wheel. He also owned and operated his own landscaping business and lawn service for many years. In his younger days, Charlie had been involved in both the Masons and the Shriners. Charlie was an avid equestrian, and he devoted a lot of his time to raising and to riding horses. Charlie was an active member of the Quincy Saddle Club and Luther Memorial Church. Survivors include four daughters, Deborah (Tom) Rowan of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Diana (Joe) Puskar of Weldon Spring, Mo., Denise (Gary) Barry of Decatur, Ill., and Dana (Darren) Mueller of Macon, Mo.; a son, Daniel Moss of Quincy; nine grandchildren, Lance (Karena) Dreyer, Alanna (Jason) Kaylor, Jennifer Barry, Jordan (Lindsey) Barry, Danielle, Dalton and Daphne Moss, and Phillip and Erika Mueller; six great-grandchildren, Alexis and Justin Dreyer, Delanie Pierce, Emma and Jase Kaylor, and Charlie Barry; a brother, Larry (Lori) Moss of Palmyra, Mo.; a sister, Marilyn Wenneker of Nelsonville, Mo.; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Jerry Moss; two sisters: Doris King and Marjorie Schuessler; and a stepbrother, Claude Moss. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Chaplain Dave Hall officiating. Burial with full military rites by American Legion Post 37 Honor Guard will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund or Great River Honor Flights. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019