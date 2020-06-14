|
Charles M. Nell, 77, of Fowler, died at 5:45 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. Charles was born July 23, 1942, in Pleasant View, the son of Hallie and Arlene Daniels Nell. He married Donna Myers on June 26, 1999, in Quincy. She survives. Charles was a graduate of Gem City Business College. He was a supervisor at Gardner Denver and retired after 35 years. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ. Charles was affectionately known by his nickname "Boss" for his exceptional ability to direct his family and friends. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting deer, rabbits, squirrels and ducks. Charles was also an experienced fisherman and held an annual fish fry on the weekend after Labor Day for many years. Charles loved raising and hunting with his beagles over the years. In addition to his wife, Donna, survivors include two sons, Charles "Mike" (Andrea) Nell of Maywood, Mo., and Tracy (Nancy) Nell of Hannibal, Mo.; a stepson, Brian (Jenny) Myers of Quincy; a stepdaughter, Julie Myers of Elgin, Texas; five grandchildren, Taylor (fiance James Porter) Nell, Allen Nell, Sammy Adcox, Kyle (Madeline) Nell and Dalton Myers; four great-grandchildren, Rilee, Bentlee, Kynlee and Westlen; and his three beloved beagles, Beth, Ruby and Dixie. Charles was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Trinity United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Timothy White officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be private. Call Hansen-Spear at 217-222-4907 for more information. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Trinity United Church of Christ. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2020