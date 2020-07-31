|
Services for Charles Milburn Scrogin, 80, of Vandalia, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Vandalia First Baptist Church with the Revs. Brian Lehenbauer and Rod Sedarwall officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Vandalia Cemetery. Masonic services will be provided by Vandalia Masonic Lodge 491 at the cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the church. Bienhoff Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Due to COVID-19, the family understands if anyone is uncomfortable attending. Mr. Scrogin passed away at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was born in Wellsville on July 19, 1940, the son of Roy Merle and Pauline Marie Tallmedge Scrogin. He married Brenda Owens on Nov. 20, 1965, in Vandalia, and she survives. Other survivors include a son, Lee (Angie) Scrogin of Farber; daughter, Melissa (Jay) Orr of Bowling Green; two brothers, Bill (Maemma) Scrogin of Centralia and Tom (Brenda) Scrogin of Williamsburg, Va.; two sisters, Rose Anne (Scooter) Livengood of Windsor, Mo., and Marianne (Tom) Hunter of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Zachary (Amanda) Scrogin, Lesley (Zak) Allen, Madison Orr, Jayson Orr and Hunter Scrogin; and two great-grandchildren, Finley and Noble Allen. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Merle Lee Scrogin. Mr. Scrogin was a lifetime area resident and member of Vandalia First Baptist Church. He was a 1959 graduate of Van-Far High School and attended college for several years. He entered the U.S. Navy on Jan. 25, 1961, and served until Jan. 22, 1965. He was employed for 33 years as a Missouri State water patrolman, 12 years with the Ralls County Sheriff's Department and several years for the Vandalia Fire Department. Charles was a member of Vandalia Masonic Lodge 491, Northeast Missouri Shrine Club, 911 Board of Directors, Van-Far School Board, Vandalia Cemetery Board and trustee of Vandalia First Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, woodworking and spending time with family. Pallbearers will be Zachary Scrogin, Amanda Scrogin, Madison Orr, Jayson Orr, Hunter Scrogin, Lesley Allen and Zak Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be the Missouri State Water Patrol and Vandalia Fire Department. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vandalia First Baptist Church Food Pantry, or Leader in Me at Van-Far Elementary School. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2020