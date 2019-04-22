KEOKUK, Iowa -- Charles S. Abell III of Keokuk died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. Born in Keokuk on Jan. 25, 1935, a son of Charles S. Abell and Helen Cameron Abell, Chuck attended Keokuk schools, Marmion Military Academy and the University of Iowa. He was a descendent of families who came to Keokuk during the latter half of the 19th century. Chuck served in the U.S. military from 1956 to 1959. Chuck was very active in civic affairs. He served on the Keokuk City Council for 14 years in the capacity of councilman-at-large, finance chairman and mayor pro-tem. In the 1960s, he was co-chairman of a successful effort to change the form of government in Keokuk from the commission form to the mayor-council form. He also served on the first Southeast Iowa Regional Riverboat Commission, the State Central Bank board of directors, the Grand Theater Commission, the Grand Theater Foundation Board, Keokuk Area Hospital board of directors and the Eighth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services for Community Accountability. Chuck was the plant manager for the Keokuk Griffin Wheel Plant and retired in 2000. Prior to the Griffin Wheel Company, he worked for C.S. Abell and Son Electrical Contractors, Cameron Joyce Construction Co., Army Corps of Engineers and the Keokuk Steel Casting Co. In retirement, Chuck enjoyed getting away in the winter months and spent many happy weeks on St. George Island, Fla. He and his wife, Jane, also traveled extensively in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. He enjoyed hunting, bicycling, golf and hiking. Chuck particularly enjoyed his weekly golf outings with "the Geezers," Nick Daskalos, Bob Kemp and Mike Kearns. They never kept score and always stopped at 11:30 for lunch. In his early years, Chuck showed American Saddle Bred Horses competing in equestrian, three-gaited and five-gaited classes. Those who knew Chuck Abell recognized he was a selfless man who dearly loved his family, friends and Keokuk. The essence of Chuck was not to think of yourself first, but to think of others. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Jane Foggy Abell; three children, Charles S. Abell IV (Terri) of Keokuk, Michael Cameron Abell (Beverly) of Birmingham, Ala., and Heather Gorham (Doug) of Keokuk; grandchildren, Lindsay Abell (fiancé, Charley Young) of Quincy, Nicole Miller (Dr. Dalton Miller) of Iowa Falls, Taylor Jobe, Makayla Stair, Teddi Gorham, and Katie Gorham all of Keokuk, and Brent, Brock, Bret, and Morgan Brashier of Birmingham. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, John Cooper Abell. SERVICES: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Smokin' Gun Hunting Lodge and Event Center in Hamilton, Ill. VISITATION: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk. MEMORIALS: The Grand Theater or the John Abell Wrestling Camp Award at Keokuk High School. ARRANGEMENTS: Vigen Memorial Home, Keokuk. WEBSITE: vigenmemoiralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary