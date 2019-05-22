QUINCY -- Charles T. Hall, 96, of Quincy passed away at 4:40 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. Born May 26, 1922, in Coles County, Ill., Charles was the son of Palmer and Minnie F. Prince Hall. He married Luetta "Lavoie" Ackelson on Dec. 24, 1949, in Charleston, Ill. She survives. He was a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ, Quincy American Legion Post No. 37 and the Quincy Chapter of Disabled American Veterans. He was also a member of the N.E.A. and I.E.A. and the retired teacher's association. He enjoyed traveling, reading and playing cards especially Pinochle. Charles had proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II and had the privilege to take the Great River Honor Flight in 2012. He received his bachelor's and masters degrees from Eastern Illinois University and was employed as a teacher and principal for 19 years in the Liberty School District until his retirement in 1982. He had also taught in the Coatsburg and Payson Schools. Survivors include his wife Luetta of Quincy; one daughter Connie Runge (Jim) of Denver, Colo.; two sons, Charles E. Hall of Quincy and Curtis Hall (Irina) of Marietta, Ga.; four grandchildren, Victoria Caly (Nate), Roderick Hall, Beatrice Hall and Scarlett Hall; a brother, James F. Hall (Carolyn) of Charleston, Ill.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Louis Hall. Funeral services will be held Friday morning 10:30 a.m. in the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew Hunt officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail and the Payson VFW Post No. 2061 at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday morning until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Great River Honor Flight or to Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 22 to May 24, 2019