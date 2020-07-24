Home

Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
(217) 256-4700
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
Charlotte Ann Symmonds Obituary
Charlotte Ann Symmonds, 86, of Basco, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Silver Maple Care Center in Carthage.

Charlotte was born May 27, 1934, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Marvin and Lena (Clark) Schafer.

She graduated from Warsaw High School. On Nov. 21, 1952, she was united in marriage to Norman Jack Symmonds in Keokuk.

Charlotte had worked at Dryde Manufacturing, later Shellor-Globe, in Keokuk for many years and had also been a cook and waitress at the Office in Basco. Charlotte enjoyed her cats, dog and going to casinos. She also enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls. She loved gardening and cooking and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Teresa (Farris) Brotherton of Arkansas, Steve (Susan) Symmonds of Macomb, Ill., Mike (Debbie) Symmonds of Basco and Cindy (Steve Woodworth) Boley of Daytona Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Kent (Kristen) Brotherton, Erik (Ana) Brotherton, Michael (Monica) Brotherton, Chadrick (Kim) Brotherton, Sarah Bryer, Shelly Symmonds, Shannon (Brett) Foglesong, Trista (Dan) Denning, Jennifer (Dustin) Roskamp, Nathan Symmonds, and Kyle and Kory Boley; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert "Whitey" (Sharon) Schafer of Sutter, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack, in 2006; and a brother, Marvin Schafer Jr.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Printy Home in Warsaw with burial in Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 24 to July 26, 2020
