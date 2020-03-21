Home

Charlotte Ann Tournear

Charlotte Ann Tournear Obituary
Mrs. Charlotte Ann Tournear, 78, of LaGrange, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

She was born Feb. 28, 1942, in Quincy, a daughter of John Henry and Opal Myer. She married Charles Robert Tournear on March 18, 1963, in Rock Island, Ill. He survives.

Charlotte was a member of the Glory Worship Center in Clayton, Ill. She liked to embroider and sew for her family, enjoyed dancing in earlier years, and liked to work and did so right up till her last illness. She also enjoyed her dogs, and planting and tending to her flowers.

In addition to her husband, Charles Robert Tournear of La Grange, survivors include her children, Angela (Donald) Goldenstein of Golden, Ill., Rebecca (Mark) Bartz of LaGrange, Cory (Kara) Tournear of LaBelle and Todd (Diane) Tournear of Camp Point, Ill.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and she was expecting her first great-great-grandson in June; three sisters, Betty (Dave) Boss, Nancy Powers and Trudy Striker; three brothers, Randy Myer, Vern Stevens and Rod Courtoise; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Tournear; parents; foster parents, Ray and Maxine Courtoise; sisters Vicky, Sharon and Denise; and brother, Dale Myer.

A private family and life celebration will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, at Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange with Pastor Sharon Davis officiating. The family will hold a private gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. A public event will be at a later date.

The family suggests memorials be made to Glory Worship Center, 506 E. Outerbelt Drive, Clayton, IL 62324.

Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
