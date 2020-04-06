|
|
Charlotte Diane Markert, 67, of Mount Sterling passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Charlotte fought a courageous health battle for many years, never once complaining and always maintaining her wit and humor. Born June 11, 1952, in Beardstown, Ill., she was the third child born to James A. and Wanda L. (Mitchell) Busen. She married Jeffery F. Markert on July 14, 1972. They were married 31 years before he was tragically taken Nov. 15, 2003. Charlotte attended St. Mary's Academy through her junior year, graduating from Brown County High School with the Class of 1970. She held various jobs throughout her life, including at Bates Restaurant, Illinois Secretary of State and Dot Foods. But her primary occupation was that of chief bookkeeper for Jeff's farming and trucking operations. Charlotte was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Mt. Sterling and a 50-year Gold Star member of the Mt. Sterling American Legion Post No. 374 Auxiliary, having lost her brother Butch in Vietnam. Charlotte most enjoyed time with her grandchildren. No fun was off-limits at Grandma's house. She was most in her element when the grandkids were at her house doing a puzzle, making slime or playing anything. She had a knack for decorating and her home was always beautiful and inviting. She treasured attending her grandkids events and loved seeing the art they created or the videos they made. She enjoyed working in her yard, especially when the grandkids were there to help. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and researching family history. Each grandchild has a baby blanket hand embroidered by her with love. Survivors include her children: Jason (Erica) Markert, Scott Markert, Kelly (Jason) Garthaus all of Mount Sterling and Lee (Melissa) Markert, of Timewell. Her grandchildren: Tayler and Jaden Markert of Corvallis, Mont., Wesley and Brailey Markert, Brooke Diane, Layna and Dylan Garthaus all of Mount Sterling, and Mason and Drew Markert, of Timewell. Her siblings Janet (Gary) Martin of Mount Sterling, Monte (Nancy) Busen of Avon Park, Fla., Jerry Busen of Camp Point, Barb (Richard) Childers of Versailles and Becky (Matt) Long of Camp Point. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Michele Busen along with Sarah (Thom) Wessels, Becky (Roger) Wilson and Ted (Norma) Markert. Several nieces and nephews also survive along with an aunt Elinor Davis of Mount Sterling. In addition to her husband Jeff, she was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers James L. (Butch) and Ron Busen. We know that Charlotte deserves a beautiful tribute and understand that under normal circumstances many friends would love to attend. But sadly due to the current health situation and under the direction of the local health department the graveside services are to be conducted with only immediate family members in attendance. Friends are encouraged to watch Charlotte's graveside services streaming live at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. We also encourage the community to leave a condolence or remembrance on the website for the family. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Mount Sterling Cataholic Cemetery or the Brown County Little League and may be left or mailed to the Hendricker Funeral Home, 406 South Capitol Avenue, Mount Sterling, IL 62353. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020