|
|
Charlotte J. Wing, 86, of Quincy, died at 7:04 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, Bickford Cottage. She was born on March 5, 1934, in Clayton, the daughter of Sam and Stella (Rottman) Wing. Charlotte was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. She worked for Illinois Bell and later AT&T for over 50 years. Charlotte loved to travel with friends, having been to Hawaii, Vermont, Mexico and even Rome. She loved her nieces and nephews. Survivors include her nieces, Jana Wagner (James), Bonnie Brockmeyer (Kenny) and Rosanne "Anne" Seifert; nephew, Bob Ruff (Jean); and great-nieces and great-nephews. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Celeste Wing and Hazel Ruff; and brothers, Alfred "Pete" Wing and Roger Wing. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. A private family visitation will be before services on Thursday. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020