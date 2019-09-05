Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Charlotte L. Bemis

Charlotte L. Bemis Obituary
Charlotte L. Bemis, 96, of Quincy, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Sunset Home.

She was born Aug. 2, 1923, in Mendon, the daughter of John and Martha Ann (Gooding) Miller. She married John Harrison Bemis on Feb. 15, 1941, in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death April 30, 1993.

Charlotte was a former member of the House of Prayer in Kinderhook, Ill. She also was a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW.

Survivors include two children, Denise Bemis and Robert Paul Bemis; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and other nieces, nephews and relatives.

In addition to her husband, Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings; a daughter, Charlotte Ann Kelly; and a grandson, John Bowman.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and no formal services are planned. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
