Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Charlotte M. Rodenhizer

Charlotte M. Rodenhizer Obituary
Charlotte M. Rodenhizer, 85, of Quincy, passed away at 10:25 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

Born at her home on Aug. 15, 1933, in the heat of the summer during the Depression years, Charlotte was a daughter of Arthur C. and Edna Sophia Schardon Treaster. She attended Quincy Public Schools and was a 1955 graduate of Quincy High School and later Gem City Business College. She was employed as the office manager in the Quincy office of

Boy Scouts of America, where she met her future husband, Donald G. Rodenhizer. Charlotte and Don were married April 22, 1967 at Salem Church in Quincy. He survives.

Charlotte was a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ, where she sang in the choir. She was active with Rainbow Girls when she was younger. Charlotte enjoyed arts and crafts and was a member of the Placematters at Good Samaritan Home.

Charlotte and Don lived a simple life and showed their love to their family and friends throughout their travel in life. She never met a stranger, and although they had no children of their own, Charlotte became a teacher and mentor to the neighborhood kids wherever they lived. Charlotte will be remembered for her laughter and humor, her knowledge and opinions, and her love of shopping, especially at Christmas.

In addition to her husband, Don, survivors include a niece, Patricia Winters (Bob) of Quincy; a nephew, Robert L. Treaster (Carolyn) of Quincy; and her many loving great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, great-great-great-nieces, great-great-great-nephews; and her cats, Martin and Sally.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Arthur L. Treaster (Myrtle) and Donald E. Treaster (Doris).

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Disseler officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Blessing Foundation for Hospice, Salem Church or the .

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 7 to July 9, 2019
