Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Donnell Cookson Life Celebration Home
Quincy, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Donnell Cookson Life Celebration
Quincy, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Charlotte Woosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte "Sis" Woosley


1946 - 2019
Charlotte "Sis" Woosley Obituary
Charlotte "Sis" Woosley, 73, of Quincy, passed away at 5:33 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with Pastor Bob Musolino officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Charlotte was born Sept. 8, 1946, in Quincy to William and Mary Fenton Hankins.

She married Donald "Bruce" Woosley on Aug. 14, 1965, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2012.

Survivors include one son, Clyde Butch Woosley (Angie) of Quincy; two grandchildren, Alexis Woosley and Blake Woosley; one great-grandchild, Sophia Woosley; one brother, Douglas Hankins; two sisters, Penny Musolino (Bob) and Diana Ogle (Greg); one brother-in-law, Gene Meyers; three sisters-in-law; Freda Hankins, Jacki Hankins and Tammy Woosley; a longtime best friend, Phyllis Johnson; her beloved dog, Lucky; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Gary Hankins, Robert Hankins, William Hankins and Chuck Hankins; and two sisters-in-law, Pam Hankins and Pat Meyers.

Charlotte was raised in a military family, which led to a strong sense of patriotism throughout her life and an unwavering support for our veterans.

In their early years as a couple, Charlotte and Bruce enjoyed traveling together. Charlotte was a caretaker for many families who needed her. Her door was always open to family and friends, and she loved when people would stop and see her for coffee. Reading, shopping, going for walks and spending time with her family were a few of Charlotte's other favorite things.

Charlotte was of the Christian Faith.

Memorials may be made to the Quincy Humane Society or to Blessing Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.

Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
