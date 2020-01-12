|
|
Cherie Lynn Hill-Zamorsky, 63, of Quincy, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at her home. There will be no services. Cherie married Albert Zamorsky on Jan. 25, 1994. He survives. Survivors include a daughter, Shawna Hill; five grandchildren, Shawn Bence (fiancee Sabrina Thielman), James Rodney Millsap Jr., Marcus Coleman, Nyzell Dawson and Jerrontay Dawson; two great grandchildren, BrayLynn and Rae Rae; two sisters, Shelly Blair and her husband, Jesse, and Christine Bowen, both of Belton, Texas; one aunt and one uncle; and many nieces and nephews. Cherie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gary Hill and David Hill; one aunt; and three uncles. Cherie was employed at Sprout's Restaurant until her retirement because of health issues. Cherie had a love for horses, and also enjoyed playing bingo and dancing. She will be remembered as a loving and caring person. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020