Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cherie Hill-Zamorsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cherie L. Hill-Zamorsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cherie L. Hill-Zamorsky Obituary
Cherie Lynn Hill-Zamorsky, 63, of Quincy, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at her home.

There will be no services.

Cherie married Albert Zamorsky on Jan. 25, 1994. He survives.

Survivors include a daughter, Shawna Hill; five grandchildren, Shawn Bence (fiancee Sabrina Thielman), James Rodney Millsap Jr., Marcus Coleman, Nyzell Dawson and Jerrontay Dawson; two great grandchildren, BrayLynn and Rae Rae; two sisters, Shelly Blair and her husband, Jesse, and Christine Bowen, both of Belton, Texas; one aunt and one uncle; and many nieces and nephews.

Cherie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gary Hill and David Hill; one aunt; and three uncles.

Cherie was employed at Sprout's Restaurant until her retirement because of health issues.

Cherie had a love for horses, and also enjoyed playing bingo and dancing. She will be remembered as a loving and caring person.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cherie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -