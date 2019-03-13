CAMP POINT, Ill. -- Cherril "Nadine" Smith, 77, of Timberpoint Healthcare Center in Camp Point, formerly of Quincy, died at 11:20 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the home. She was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Quincy to Sam and Helen Hendricks Leffringhouse. Nadine was a member of Camp Point United Methodist Church. She was employed as Adams County circuit clerk for many years. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, loved horses and enjoyed going to lunch with her high school girlfriends, Bonnie, Diane, Edna and Ruth. Most of all she enjoyed being with her kids, grandkids and going to their activities. Survivors include a son, William Wilson (Salina) of Clayton; a daughter, Shari Mangold (Lee) of Quincy; two stepsons, David Kent Wilson (Sue) of New Jersey and Dan Wilson (Ladona) of Golden, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Wilson of Florida; three grandchildren, Kayla Mangold, Shane Wilson (Rozalyn) and Cameron Wilson (both in the U.S. Army); stepgrandchildren, Jason Wilson, Christine Trampe, Keith Wilson and Jennie VanDeVelde; three sisters, Shirley Davis of Clayton, Ill., Marjorie Steighorst (Larry) of Payson and Barbara Cassidy (Walt) of Auxvasse, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews. Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, David M. Wilson; her parents; two stepsons, Bruce Wilson and John Wilson; a stepgrandson, Wyatt Wilson; a brother, Bruce Leffringhouse; and a sister, Marcia Urton. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point, with Dan Wilson conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Timber Point Healthcare Nursing Home Activities Fund. ARRANGEMENTS: Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home. WEBSITE: hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary