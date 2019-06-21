QUINCY -- Cheryl Grace Nosser , 73, of Quincy, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Louis Mercy Hospital. Cheryl was born Jan. 12, 1946, in St. Louis, Mo., a daughter of Steve and Lillian Morris Nosser. Cheryl came to Quincy in 1972. For many years she owned and operated Nosser Real Estate in Quincy. She and her partner, John, enjoyed traveling and vacationing all over the United States. She especially enjoyed their visits to the beach. She was a wonderful mother and will be greatly missed by her three children. Survivors include her life partner, John Triplett; three children, Frederick D. Tolmachoff, Matthew S. Tolmachoff and Elijah R. Kitchell, whom she had recently adopted; her father Steve Nosser; two cousins, Neal J. Coleman and Kara Beth Richeson, all of Quincy; as well as numerous other cousins and friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospitals for Children. The Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 21 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary