|
|
Mrs. Cheryl M. Lowe, 70, of LaGrange, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 14, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Cheryl was born Sept. 24, 1949, in LaGrange, a daughter of Sanford Eugene and Flossie Mae East Foust. She married Mike L. Lowe on July 12, 1975, in LaGrange. He survives. Cheryl was a member of the First Baptist Church of LaGrange and also served on the LaGrange Youth Center Board, where she enjoyed volunteering, and also the Lewis County Nursing Home Board. She graduated from LaGrange High School in 1967. Over the years she had worked at the Eagle Cafe in LaGrange, Motorola in Quincy, Pizza Hut in Canton, Mo., Sears catalog store, which she later owned, in Canton, then started working at St. Mary Hospital in Quincy and eventually Blessing Hospital as a buyer in purchasing, where she retired in 2015. Cheryl's home was always a loving and welcoming place for those in the community where many meals were served for friends and family. In addition to her husband, Mike L. Lowe of LaGrange, survivors include two daughters, Heidi (Darrin) Kline of Quincy and Michelle (Charles) King of Canton; four grandchildren, Lissa King of Canton, Alec Kline of Quincy, Kaylie King of Canton and Reese Kline of Quincy; two brothers, Terry (Pamela) Foust of Tucson, Ariz., and Danny (Debby) Foust of Keokuk, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Marcia (Jerry Kent) Job of LaGrange, Ky., and Debby (Roger) Hetzler of Canton; extended family members, Doris Jolly of Hughesville, Mo., and Kelsey Cox of Sedalia, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews, friends and family. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at First Baptist Church in LaGrange, with the Revs. Barry Pfister and Jeff Serafin officiating. Burial will be in Mark's Cemetery in La Grange. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. at Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange. The family suggests memorials be made to the LaGrange Youth Center. Online condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020