Chester Richard Todd, 96, of Quincy, formerly of Beardstown, Ill., passed away at 4:25 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Chester was born Sept. 11, 1923, in Beardstown, Ill., to Homer and Edith Blodgett Todd. He was married to Elsie Surratt on March 14, 1974. She preceded him in death on Aug. 8, 2014. Chester proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. Professionally, Chester went on to be an operating engineer and machinist. He worked for 30 years for CIPS at Ameren in Meredosia, Ill. Chester loved to trap fish, hunt, and garden. He was also an excellent wood carver, and carved ducks, birds, and other animals. Chester first attended Beardstown Church of Nazarene, and later attended Faith Tabernacle in Meredosia. Chester is survived by three sons, Richard "Dick" Todd (Kay) of Chambersburg, Ill., Brian Todd (Nancy) of Libby, Mont., and Bill Todd of Benton, Ill.; five stepchildren, Nick Surratt (Bev) of Jacksonville, Ill., Jay Surratt (Joyce) of Meredosia, Ill., Steve Surratt (Debbie) of Meredosia, Ill., and Fla., Kim Vanier (Bill) of Meredosia, Ill., and Kaye Jean Surratt of Meredosia, Ill.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Chester is preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and one baby brother. There will be no services. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund. Online condolences may be shared at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020