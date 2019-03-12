PALMYRA, Mo. -- Chris "Cuckoo" Chamberlain, 73, of Palmyra, Mo., died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Mrs. Chamberlain was born Feb. 18, 1946, in Quincy to Robert and Margaret Hooper Sims. She was married to Raymond "Junior" Chamberlain on Nov. 25, 1967. He preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2017. Chris graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1964. She continued her education and graduated from Gem City Business College in 1995. Professionally, she was a receptionist for Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal. Chris is survived by a daughter, Laurie (Gene) Westcott of Hannibal; sons, Adam Cole Chamberlain of Palmyra, Chad Aaron (Stacey) Chamberlain of Palmyra, Adam Michael Chamberlain of Palmyra; sister, Betty Woerman (Bob), of Quincy; brother, Larry Hunter (Nellie) of Quincy; grandchildren, Miranda and Jeff Lyon of Doncombe, Iowa, Brittany Chamberlain of Palmyra, Bethany Chamberlain of Hannibal, Sloan A. Chamberlain of Palmyra, Alexandria Chamberlain (Dillon Cowder) of Palmyra, Holden, Tanner, Chloe and Trinity Chamberlain of Palmyra, Dillan and Logan Perrigo of New London; and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a brother, Lester Hunter. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra with the Rev. Eric Anderson officiating. MEMORIALS: To the family, checks payable to Chad Chamberlain, or donor's choice. ARRANGEMENTS: Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. WEBSITE: lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary