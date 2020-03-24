|
Christine Bergren, 80, of Waverly, Iowa, passed from life into death into everlasting life on March 22, 2020. Christine was born on Dec. 21, 1939, in Chicago, Ill., the only child of Carl and Arthild Carlson. Her spiritual life began as she was baptized on Dec. 29, 1940. Her family lived in and around the Lakeview neighborhood in Chicago. After graduating from Lakeview High School in 1957, she attended North Park College (now University). After two years, she transferred to Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., where she graduated in 1961. While attending Augustana College, she met and fell in love with Lynn Bergren. How Chris loved Lynn's sense of humor. They were married on Aug. 1, 1964. They were blessed with two sons, Arthur and Benjamin. In time, she came to enjoy her children's spouses, Jennifer and Rachel. But how she loved her grandchildren, Max, Molly, Carl, Laura, Caroline and Erik. In 1978, her husband was ordained a pastor in the Lutheran Tradition. Christine relished her role as a pastor's spouse. She enjoyed the people of Swedona Lutheran Church in Swedona, Ill., First Lutheran Church in Murphysboro, Ill., Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden, Ill., and Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover, Ill. Retirement brought Lynn and Christine to Geneseo, Ill., where they enjoyed many friends at First Lutheran Church. Due to illness, they moved to Waverly, Iowa for additional family support. Christine was a true homemaker including being a wonderful baker. She was as an avid reader and was elected to serve as a member of the Library Board in Geneseo, Ill. She loved time in her flower and vegetable gardens. She also appreciated the women's organizations in every parish Lynn served. Christine is survived by her husband, the Rev. Lynn Bergren, her sons, the Rev. Dr. Arthur Bergren and the Rev. Benjamin Bergren, and their families. She is now reunited in heaven with her parents, in-laws, and beloved pets. The family is thankful for Cedar Valley Hospice and Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes. The family requests no flowers but memorials can be made to any of the congregations listed above. A memorial service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, Iowa, will occur when the threat of coronavirus has abated. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kaisercorson.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020