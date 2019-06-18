MENDON, Ill. -- Christine Marie Curtis, 57, of Mendon, died at 6:28 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at her home. Christine was born Aug. 18, 1961, in Galesburg, to Robert T. Barnes and Donna Hoxworth Barnes. She married Lurman Wayne Curtis on Aug. 1, 1992. He survives. Christine worked as a CNA for home healthcare and as a Phlebotomist for Blessing for over 15 years. She loved to do crafts and crochet. She loved cows, dolphins and especially her dogs. In addition to Lurman, she is survived by her mother, Donna Donaldson of Quincy; one son, Robert L. ( Kimberly) Barnes of Quincy; two step-daughters, Angela Morrissey of Haistings, Fla., Christine (Roger Jr.) Stupavsky of Payson; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Glenn (Kathy) Barnesof Colfax; her step-mother, Brenda Barnes of Eldorado; two step-brothers, Vaughn (Shannon) Donaldson of Sebring, Fla., and Mike Roads of Oregon; one step-sister, Stacie (Skip) Sommer of Grand Island, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her father Robert T. Barnes; step-father, Larry Donaldson; a step-son, Jeremy Curtis and a step-sister, Vicky Stoneking. Memorial services will be at noon Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. Private family interment will be in Mendon Cemetery in Mendon at a later date. Visitation will be 11 to noon Thursday, June 20, at the Hunter Funeral Home. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Blessing Cancer Center or the Quincy Humane Society. You are invited to share memories of Christine and leave condolences at hunterfuneralhomes.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 18 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary