|
|
Quincy -- Christine "Tina" Parrish, 72, of Quincy, peacefully passed away surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in her home. Tina was born Sept. 21, 1947, in Coraopolis, Pa., a daughter of George W. and Cary V. Zollinger Bubb. She married Robert Shackleton on Jan. 6, 1967, in California, Pa. Tina and Robert divorced in 1996, but they remained friends. He survives. She then remarried to David Parrish on Sept. 20, 2002, at their "farm," Camp David, in Knox County, Mo. David survives. Tina grew up in Coroapolis, and then moved several times. She had lived in California, Pa., where she attended college; Forest Hills, Pa.; Frederick, Md.; Beaver Falls, Pa.; New Castle, Pa.; Hermitage, Tenn.; Signal Mountain, Tenn.; and Stuart, Fla. Tina finally settled in Quincy in 1981. Tina was an active volunteer and past president for the . She was also active with AFS, and she had hosted a number of foreign exchange students over the years. Tina was an adoring and most beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, and she never missed any of her children's or her grandchildren's activities and sporting events. She loved spending time with her husband at Camp David, where she enjoyed gardening, fishing, and four-wheeling. Tina also enjoyed crafts, and she was an accomplished seamstress and weaver. In her spare time, Tina liked reading and playing word games. Her biggest passion was music and dancing, especially watching her son, Burt, play the saxophone. In addition to her husband, survivors include: three children, Burt (Jill) Shackleton; Gail (Steve) Herrington; and Scott (Jada) Shackleton, all of Quincy; 14 grandchildren, Sidney (Jen) Shackleton; Allie (Jared) Summers; Paige (Ryan) Herzog; Collin, Simon (fiancée, Sydney), Sophie, Grace, and Gavin Shackleton; Samuel and Brett Westerhoff; Nicole (Patrick) Herrington; Kaitlyn Herrington; and Tenauri and Sarai Shackleton; four great-grandchildren, Paisley and Peyton Summers, Scarlett Herzog, and Jamie Parsons; her stepson, Shawn Parrish of Palmyra, Mo.; her step-grandson, Dilan Parrish of Kansas City, Mo.; her sister, Susie O'Connor of Warren, Ohio; her brother, Pete (Sue) Bubb of Georgetown, Pa.; three sisters-in-law, Dee Dee Shackleton, Cis Sprague, and Jeannie Miller; her brother-in-law, Larry Shackleton; numerous nieces and nephews; and a life-long best friend, Pam Braden. In addition, she is survived by many who also knew her as "Mom," including: Edoardo Arlenghi, Carsten Flasshoff, Ole Osterud, and Kristian (all foreign exchange students); Alan and Amy Schmuck; Brian and Kristin Link; Brad and Lori Bisser; Doug Brush; Randy Dailing; Joanna Vernetti; Dawn Laurenco, Megan Williamson; and Paul Westerhoff. Tina was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Judy Brader, Polly Freeman, and Terri Barwick; and her in-laws, Lawrence and Prudence Shackleton and Francis M. and Betty Jo Parrish. Tina has been cremated, and there will be no services as per her wishes. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Memorials can be made to . Condolences may be expressed at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 12 to July 14, 2020