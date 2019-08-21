|
|
Christopher Kozlowski, 52, of Quincy, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born Feb. 21, 1967, at Christ Community Hospital in Oak Lawn, Ill., the son of Walter Kozlowski and Laraine (Schmidt) Kozlowski. He married Anna Mirta deCleir on June 12, 1999, in Kinnitty, Ireland. She survives. Christopher was a counselor for Veterans Affairs. He served in the U.S. Army from 1986 until 1997. Chris was of the Roman Catholic faith. He was a marathon runner, a wrestler, a U.S. Iron Ranger, medic and a cyclist. In addition to his wife, Mirta, survivors include his mother, Laraine Kozlowski of Hendersonville, Tenn.; his children, Christopher Kozlowski of San Jose, Calif., Neil Kozlowski and Peter Kozlowski, both of Quincy; brothers, Walter Kozlowski and his wife, Carole, and Steven Kozlowski, all of Hendersonville, Tenn.; and nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Military rites will be conducted. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the funeral home. A rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019