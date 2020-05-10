|
Christy Rae Hemming, 73, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born April 22, 1947, to Norman C. and Frances Arnold in Belleville, Ill. She married Gary E. Hemming on June 8, 1963, at Vermont Street United Methodist Church in Quincy, where she was a member. He survives. Christy was an active member of Atlantis, Quincy City Club, Knit Wits, Quincy Country Club, and various bridge and book clubs. She made many wonderful friends in all of those endeavors. Christy crocheted beautiful afghans for family and friends and the Newborns in Need organization. Her love of books, reading and the library was an integral part of her life that she so passionately passed on to her grandchildren. She was a talented and humorous writer. Recipients of her letters and notes will treasure them. As a bride of 16, she taught herself to cook. It was often a frustrating process to which her husband would attest as he came home to an obstacle course of broken glass, stomped-on baking tins, and thrown pie crusts clinging to the ceiling … temper??? She became a legendary cook, and her superb pies will be sorely missed. In addition to her husband, Gary, survivors include a son, Avery of Quincy; and daughter, Lisa (John) Hugenberg of Springfield, Mo.; three adored grandchildren Alexis (Michael) Gilmore, Nicholas (fiancee Laurel) and Austin Hugenberg; two cherished great-grandchildren, Bexley and Jameson Gilmore; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dean and Nila and Tony and Neal Hemming. She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant great-grandson, Jackson Gilmore. Graveside services will be in Springfield, Mo. Memorial services in Quincy will be announced at a later date so that friends and extended family can join us in honoring our wonderful Christy. She would want you to hug your loved ones, grab a good book, and settle in with a cup of coffee and a slice of pie. Please make memorial donations in her honor to one of the places she most revered: Quincy Public Library, 526 Jersey St., Quincy, IL 62301. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 10 to May 12, 2020