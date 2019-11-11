|
GOLDEN, Ill. -- Clara Emily (Flesner) White, 99, of the Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden, passed away peacefully at 6:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the home, with family members beside her throughout the day and night. Clara was the second child and eldest daughter of Henry G. and Lena Flesner. She was the last survivor of her siblings. Clara devoted her entire life to her husband and nine children. They lived on a small farm east of LaPrairie and later moved south of Augusta, where they lived until 1947. They bought a small farm northeast of LaPrairie, where they raised their nine children. Clara was a vibrant housewife, mother and grandmother , taking an interest in every one of her family members and always eager to talk with them, learn about their lives and encourage them. When asked what advice she would give to others, she said, " Live one day at a time, compliment you children and let them live by your example." Clara was involved with numerous school activities as her children grew up. She was a Future Homemakers of America chapter mother for her daughters and contributed much to her sons' activities in the Future Farmers of America. She taught Sunday school at St. Paul's Lutheran Church for over 20 years. After retiring from the farm, she and Wayne built a new home and both became active in community and church activities. Clara worked for seven years at the Golden Good Shepherd Home. Upon Wayne's death in 2004 and living alone for 10 years, she moved to Curtis Creek Retirement Home in Quincy, where she enlarged her family by developing friendships with dozens of residents and staff. Developing her skills at Fasttrack, Clara could seldom be found in her room, but rather in the activity room playing cards or completing puzzles for framing. In April 2018, Clara moved to Golden Good Shepherd Home, where she continued to enlarge her family by renewing old friendships and making new. She quickly became one of the Domino Dolls. She will be missed by all. Surviving are six children, Keith (Bettie) White of Augusta, Sandra Kendrick of Quincy, Shirley (Mike) Kelly of Huntsville, Diana (Jerry) Alexander of Quincy, John (Janice) White of Baylis, Arlis (Randy) DeJaynes of Forsythe; grandchildren, Rick White of Carthage, Rodger (Jan) White of Carthage, Randy (Sarah) White of Bloomington, Brian (Donna) White of Golden, Brenda (Mark) Yount of Hannibal, Douglas Kendrick of Salt Lake City, Utah, Nathan Kendrick of San Diego, Calif., Tammy (Andy) Livingston of North Aurora, Ill., Tony (Barb) White of St. Louis, Donna (Kirk) Riley of Warrensburg, Leann (Scott) Binkerd of Sioux Falls, S.D., Ryan (Brooke) Alexander of Topeka, Kans., Jeff (Jodie) White of Great Falls, Va., Greg White of Baylis, Craig White of Mesa, Ariz., Bradley (Heidi) White of St. Louis, Byron White of Ferris, Megan (Josh) Hermon of Pleasant Plains, Adam DeJaynes of Decatur, Christopher (Sara) DeJaynes of Dectur; thirty-six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; three sons, Leon, David, Claire; a son-in-law, Lonnie Kendrick; a great-grandson, Matthew White; a brother, Meinert Flesner; and three sisters and their spouses, Lorene (Robert) Bluhm, Adeline (Jesse) Leenerts, and Iris (Carl) Lemons. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Golden, with Reverend Patricia Reep officiating. Interment will be in the Golden Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Hunter Funeral Home in Golden. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Golden or St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bowen. You are invited to share memories of Clara and leave condolences at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019