Clara T. Neisen, age 87, of Liberty, died at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Liberty. She was born on Dec. 31, 1931, in Quincy, the daughter of Elmer and Coletta (Wellman) Maas. She married Raymond J. Neisen on Oct. 21, 1950, in St. Anthony Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2000. Clara was a lifelong member of St. Brigid Catholic Church, who was active in and volunteered countless hours to the St. Brigid Altar Society. She was an excellent cook and homemaker to her family. Clara also enjoyed quilting, canning and gardening. Clara is survived by: TEN CHILDREN: Mike Neisen of Barry.; Bill Neisen of Payson; Dan Neisen of Liberty; Theresa Neisen of Liberty; Steven Neisen of Ursa; Ted Neisen (Denise Deming) of Quincy; Vickie Cramsey (Ron) of Liberty; Tony Neisen of Plainville; Norma Neisen of Quincy and Charlie Neisen of Plainville. GRANDCHILDREN: Tasha Neisen, Phillip Neisen, Jessica Neisen, Stephen Deming (Toni) and Devon Deming (Lisa), Curtis Cramsey, Nolan Cramsey (Marla), Audrey Bolt (Brad), Colleen Dettenmeier (Nicholas), Kelly Cramsey, Lucille Mewes (Justin), Elizabeth Leonard (Kyle), Cody Neisen, Aaron Hill and Justin Hill. 12 GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN HER SIBLINGS: Gerald Maas and his wife, Shirley; Raymond Maas and his wife, Margie; Melvin Maas and his wife, Sharon; Robert Maas and his wife, Connie; Thomas Maas and his wife, Julie; Elmer Maas and his wife, Jeanie; Florence Smith; Lucille Nieders; and Barbara Hilgenbrinck along with a host of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and other relatives also survive. In addition to her husband, Clara also was preceded in death by her parents, two sons: Milton and Raymond, Jr. in infancy and siblings, Loretta Klauser; JoAnn Dreyer; Virgil Maas; Clarence Maas; and Rosie Benz. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Liberty. Interment in St. Brigid Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Liberty. Memorials may be made to the Blessing Hospital Foundation for Hospice or to St. Brigid Cemetery Fund. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 18 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary