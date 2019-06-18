Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
Liberty, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
Liberty, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Neisen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara T. Neisen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clara T. Neisen Obituary
Clara T. Neisen, age 87, of Liberty, died at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Liberty. She was born on Dec. 31, 1931, in Quincy, the daughter of Elmer and Coletta (Wellman) Maas. She married Raymond J. Neisen on Oct. 21, 1950, in St. Anthony Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2000.

Clara was a lifelong member of St. Brigid Catholic Church, who was active in and volunteered countless hours to the St. Brigid Altar Society. She was an excellent cook and homemaker to her family. Clara also enjoyed quilting, canning and gardening.

Clara is survived by:

TEN CHILDREN: Mike Neisen of Barry.; Bill Neisen of Payson; Dan Neisen of Liberty; Theresa Neisen of Liberty; Steven Neisen of Ursa; Ted Neisen (Denise Deming) of Quincy; Vickie Cramsey (Ron) of Liberty; Tony Neisen of Plainville; Norma Neisen of Quincy and Charlie Neisen of Plainville.

GRANDCHILDREN: Tasha Neisen, Phillip Neisen, Jessica Neisen, Stephen Deming (Toni) and Devon Deming (Lisa), Curtis Cramsey, Nolan Cramsey (Marla), Audrey Bolt (Brad), Colleen Dettenmeier (Nicholas), Kelly Cramsey, Lucille Mewes (Justin), Elizabeth Leonard (Kyle), Cody Neisen, Aaron Hill and Justin Hill.

12 GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN

HER SIBLINGS: Gerald Maas and his wife, Shirley; Raymond Maas and his wife, Margie; Melvin Maas and his wife, Sharon; Robert Maas and his wife, Connie; Thomas Maas and his wife, Julie; Elmer Maas and his wife, Jeanie; Florence Smith; Lucille Nieders; and Barbara Hilgenbrinck along with a host of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and other relatives also survive.

In addition to her husband, Clara also was preceded in death by her parents, two sons: Milton and Raymond, Jr. in infancy and siblings, Loretta Klauser; JoAnn Dreyer; Virgil Maas; Clarence Maas; and Rosie Benz.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Liberty. Interment in St. Brigid Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Liberty. Memorials may be made to the Blessing Hospital Foundation for Hospice or to St. Brigid Cemetery Fund. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 18 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now