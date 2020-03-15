Herald-Whig Obituaries
More Obituaries for Clara Hessling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara W. Hessling

Clara W. Hessling Obituary
Clara W. Hessling, 88, of Quincy, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at her home.

Born Jan. 10, 1932, in Quincy, Clara was the daughter of Clarence and Willetta (Pinkard) Smith. She married Robert George Hessling on April 7, 1951, at St. John the Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2016.

Clara was employed at Packaging Corporation for 10 years before going to work in the kitchen at Sunset Home until she retired.

When Clara was 3 years old, the family moved to Libertyville, Illinois before returning to Quincy when Clara started high school. She was a 1949 graduate of Quincy High School.

Clara was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, where she enjoyed attending Bible study and helping with funeral luncheons. Clara was a longtime volunteer with the Ladies of Charity, a member of the Sacred Heart League and served on the Council of Catholic Women for 25 years. In addition to her charity work, Clara liked camping at Mark Twain Lake and traveling, especially to her grandson's wedding in Germany. She regularly went to Blues in the District and often attended many of the arts and music events that Quincy has to offer.

Survivors include her daughters, Joy Hessling, Debbi McColez (Michael) and Vickie Wiegmann (Ralph "Butch") all of Quincy; six grandchildren, Tony McColez, Tim McColez, Thomas McColez (Sarah), Angela Shelton (Greg), Michelle Lish (Evan) and Skylar Wiegmann (Jessica); and 11 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews and one cousin, Katie Altgilbers, also survive.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; and her brother, Clifford Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Ladies of Charity Food Pantry or the Quincy Medical Group Cancer Center.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
