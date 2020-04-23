|
|
Clarence Edward Bode, 84, of Palmyra, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home in West Ely. Private family graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 24, in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in West Ely, with the Rev. Scott Salo officiating. Clarence was born Nov. 14, 1935, to Walter Frederick and Mary Louise Heidbreder Bode in Hannibal. He married Ada Jo Harn on Jan. 18, 1961, at the Methodist Church in Monroe City. She survives. Other survivors include his sons, Lyndon (Rachel) Bode and Lawrence Bode, both of West Ely (Palmyra); and granddaughters, Ashley and Kaitlyn Bode. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Emily Teel and Genevieve Bode. Clarence attended the one-room Lutheran School of West Ely from first through eighth grades. He graduated from Monroe City High School and then earned his associate degree from Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal. He was a lifelong farmer with his own farm in West Ely. Clarence enjoyed woodworking, building feed bunks and was a fan of "The Andy Griffith Show" on TV. He also had a lime hauling business. Clarence was Christian by faith. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran School Restoration Fund. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020