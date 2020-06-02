Clarence G. Genenbacher, 92, of Quincy, died on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 7, 1928, in Galesburg, Ill., a son of Ralph and Esta (Shear) Genenbacher. He married Evelyn Laura Kaltenbach on May 23, 1951, in St. Brigid Catholic Church, Liberty. She preceded him in death on May 22, 2018. Clarence attended St. Francis and St. John Grade School. He was a 1946 graduate of Quincy High School. His working career began at ABC Pkg. Co. in Quincy. He worked for Fritz Althoff in Quincy, and then he worked at Moorman Manufacturing Co. for over 30 years in the Mintrate Department, retiring in 1990. Clarence served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Clarence was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan. Clarence is survived by his children, David J. (Carrie) Genenbacher; Debbie A. (Michael) Smith all of Quincy; Gary G. (Kimberly) Genenbacher of Decatur, IL, and Kevin M. Genenbacher of Quincy. Grandchildren: Catelyn (Clint) Frese; Cale (Diana) Genenbacher; Grey Genenbacher; Mariah Genenbacher; Amber (Joseph)Terwelp; Addison (Sharon) Genenbacher, Macy Genenbacher, Shae (Brett) Althoff; and Lake Genenbacher. Great-Grandchildren: Aaden, Larren and Rolen Frese; Viana and Andele Genenbacher; Chloe, Carter and Callie Terwelp. A sister, Mary Ann Boyer; a brother-in-law, Louis Runser and many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his wife, Clarence was also preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ralph Genenbacher and his wife Bonnie and a brother-in-law, Ralph Boyer. Special thanks to Dr. Greg Andrews, Blessing Hospital, Blessing Home Care's Chris, Rita, Ryan and Erin, and Sarah Thornton of Blessing Hospice for their kindness and patience through the last couple months. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Tom Donovan, celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Private visitation will take place prior to the services at church. Memorials are suggested to St. Anthony Church, St. Dominic School or Quincy Notre Dame High School. Service arrangements are with Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald-Whig from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.