Clarence "Dean" Hartsock, 74, Quincy, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Dean was born Jan. 21, 1946, in Pittsfield, the son of Floyd and Viva Johnson Hartsock. He married Vicki Wilhoit on Sept. 21, 1968, in Quincy. She survives. Dean was a 1965 graduate of Quincy High School. He was employed at Prince Manufacturing during the early 1970s and retired due to ill health, which would eventually be diagnosed as Parkinson's disease. He was an avid sports fan and loyally cheered for his St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and the Chicago Bears football team. Dean was also a NASCAR enthusiast whose favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. In addition to his wife, survivors include a sister, Mary Hartsock; three brothers-in-law, Mark (Kay) Wilhoit, Roger (Kathleen) Wilhoit and Greg Wilhoit; two sisters-in-law, Linda (David) Gibbs and Shelly (Gerard) Bolton; nine nieces, Becky Forbes, Carla Haull, Tina Hartsock, Heather Cunningham, Shana Mosley, Kris Wilhoit, Emily (Mike) Giammano, Sara (Daniel) Morales and Susan (Shane) Froman; six nephews, Kenny Forbes, Eddie Hartsock, Dale Hartsock, Chad (Ashley) Wilhoit, Seth Wilhoit and Jordan Mosley; 11 great-nieces; and six great-nephews. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Tim and Matt Hartsock; and two brothers, Lloyd and Tom Hartsock. A private graveside service will be held in Greenmount Cemetery, with Pastor Carol Stufflebeam officiating. Memorials may be made to Vicki Hartsock (for a memorial fund to be decided in memory of Dean). Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020