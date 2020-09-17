|
Clarence "Butch" Ruthruff, 72, formerly of Shelbina, Mo., passed away on Sept. 10, 2020, at his home in Wixom, Mich. Butch was born March 27, 1948 in Hasting, Mich., to Dwayne and Wilma (Goodenough) Gosneigh. He was married Gilda Jo Power on March 27, 1991. She preceded him in death on Oct. 11, 2014. He married Shirley McClelland on Sept. 8, 2015, in Shelbina, Mo. Butch served in the Army for two tours in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart Medal. He was a member of the Shelbina American Legion and Lakewood Union Chapel. He enjoyed motorcycles and collecting skull memorabilia. Butch worked at Greening's Station, as a security guard for Cerro Copper, and was a custodian for Shelbina Elementary for years. He had a heart of gold and never knew a stranger. Butch loved his kids and grandkids. He was best known for his dad jokes and was always fun to be around. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Penny Ruthruff of Kirksville, Mo., Tami Cooper Brown of Macon, Mo., Leslie Templin of New Port, Tenn., and Jake Ruthruff of Shelbina, Mo.; stepchildren, Brenda Beck (J.R.) of Monroe City, Mo., Linda McClure (Jim) of Clark, Mo., Jim Stafford (Stacy) of Farmington, Mich., Bryant Stafford (Linda) of Wixom, Mich., and David Stafford (Jamie) of Hickory, N.C.; three sisters, Debbie Gosneigh of Tex., Pam Johnson of Fla., and Cheryl Renk of Tex.; one brother, John Gosneigh of Fla.; grandchildren, Curtis Little (Bo), Brandon Little (Sarah), Brooke McClure (Dylan), Gage Langdon, Connor McAfee, Logan Ruthruff and Kaiden Ruthruff. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Gilda; two brothers; and one sister. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina, Mo. Burial will be held in Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, Mo., following the service. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Memorials may be made to the family for funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
