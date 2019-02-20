Clarence "Dean" Trammel, 81, of Barry, formerly of Quincy, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Sunset Home. He was born July 29, 1937, in Carrier Mills to George C. and Martha E. (Maxwell) Trammel. He married Janet McCallister on Jan. 31, 1958. She died Aug. 21, 1997. He later married Cora Ann Cable Kuhlmeier on Feb. 28, 2003. She died July 16, 2018. Dean was a graduate of Jacksonville High School. He served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 30, 1955. until his retirement on Dec. 1, 1975, retiring as SFC E7 and having served two tours in Vietnam. Dean received three awards for Good Conduct, a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, four O/S Bars, two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. After his service, he worked at Celotex from Dec. 15, 1975, until retiring July 1, 1998. Dean enjoyed fishing and bowling and all the time spent with family. In recent years he also greatly enjoyed coffee time with his fellow retirees at Celotex. Dean also was a family man. He loved playing with his grandchildren and making them laugh, and he would do anything for his kids and in fact, did. Family was his No. 1 priority. He also loved a good game of cards. Dean was very good at cheating, and if you didn't keep your eye on him, you would not be a winner. He would show you how he cheated, usually by standing up, and several cards would fall from his sleeve or he would be sitting on them. He was very ornery and loved life. He will be missed very much. Survivors include five children; Lori Frye of Barry, Debbie Manton and her husband, Jerry, Michael Trammel, David Trammel and his wife, Johnna, and Geoffery Trammel and his wife, Lyndie, all of Quincy; 14 grandchildren: Lonnie Dean Rife and his wife, Amanda, Brian Manton and his fiancee, Katie Mann, Chad Manton and his wife, Amanda, Stacy Kuhn and her husband, Chris, Ashley Brown, Halle Trammel, Miley Trammel, Justin Trammel, Jenna Trammel, Amber Trammel, Cody Shelton, Zac Shelton, Jacob Trammel and Johnathon Trammel; four great grandchildren, Lily, Addison, Piper and Sophia; two brothers, James Trammel of Michigan and Phillip of Illinois; and two sisters-in-law: Helen Nash of Quincy and Edna McCallister of Barry; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. SERVICES: 1 p.m. Monday Feb. 25, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Burial with military rites will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Great River Honor Flight. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary