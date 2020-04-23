|
|
PALMYRA, Mo. -- Clarion "Chuck" Shriver, 82, of Palmyra, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo. Chuck was born April 18, 1938, in Hannibal, Mo., to Dr. Clarion and Ruby Nelson Shriver. He was married to Nancy Powell on April 20, 1958, at the Lutheran Parsonage in Palmyra, Mo. She survives. Chuck was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing a round at the Palmyra Community Course. He loved to garden, but only vegetables, as his saying was "If you can't eat it, it's not worth putting into the ground." Other survivors include his two children, Gregory L. Shriver (Diana) of Lincoln, Nebr., and Dianna Resa (Jim) of Bethel, Mo.; grandchildren, Natalie (Clyde) Shriver, Benjamin (Hannah) Shriver, and Chance Evan (Jordan) Janes; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Gloria Wiley. There will be a private family burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Philadelphia Cemetery in Philadelphia, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Philadelphia Cemetery Board. The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo. Online condolences may be shared at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020