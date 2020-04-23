Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
573-769-2233
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Philadelphia Cemetery
Philadelphia, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarion Shriver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarion "Chuck" Shriver


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarion "Chuck" Shriver Obituary
PALMYRA, Mo. -- Clarion "Chuck" Shriver, 82, of Palmyra, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo. Chuck was born April 18, 1938, in Hannibal, Mo., to Dr. Clarion and Ruby Nelson Shriver.

He was married to Nancy Powell on April 20, 1958, at the Lutheran Parsonage in Palmyra, Mo. She survives.

Chuck was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing a round at the Palmyra Community Course. He loved to garden, but only vegetables, as his saying was "If you can't eat it, it's not worth putting into the ground."

Other survivors include his two children, Gregory L. Shriver (Diana) of Lincoln, Nebr., and Dianna Resa (Jim) of Bethel, Mo.; grandchildren, Natalie (Clyde) Shriver, Benjamin (Hannah) Shriver, and Chance Evan (Jordan) Janes; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Gloria Wiley.

There will be a private family burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Philadelphia Cemetery in Philadelphia, Mo.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Philadelphia Cemetery Board.

The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo.

Online condolences may be shared at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -